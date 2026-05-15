Additional Details On Roman Reigns Being Added Back To Advertised WWE Dates

For several weeks, many within the WWE Universe were quick to acknowledge that their "OTC" and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns was advertised for a slew of shows in June. But immediately after that announcement, he was pulled from them. Now, he's back on most of them. With so much confusion in the air, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was quick to clear any disarray. And from what was expressed, it appears there was some miscommunication backstage.

According to the publication, it appears there was a mistake in communications, as most of the shows he was set to be on – then taken off from – were advertised before they were finalized. He is said to be back on the shows he was once pulled from.

As it stands now, fans can expect to see "The Head of the Table" at the Clash in Italy PLE (Sunday, May 31), as well as at these following shows: "WWE Raw" on June 1 in Turin, Piedmont Region, Italy, the June 15th edition of "Raw" in Baltimore, Maryland, and once again on the red brand on June 29, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. As of this writing, there is still no confirmation as to whether he'll appear at the Night of Champions PLE on Saturday, June 27, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk at WrestleMania 42, Reigns has had one title defense so far, which was against his cousin Jacob Fatu at Backlash earlier this month. "The Samoan Werewolf" remains a bane of "The OTC's," as the former United States Champion has since unleashed two violent beatdowns that not only decimated the champion, but their other cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso as well.