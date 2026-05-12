Jacob Fatu Destroys Roman Reigns Yet Again, Takes Out Entire Bloodline On WWE Raw

Following Roman Reigns defeating Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash and Fatu choking him out after, Reigns was determined to have his cousin acknowledge him. Backstage on "Raw," Jimmy Uso tried to convince Reigns to let it go. Reigns argued that he signed a contract and he had to follow through to follow order and if there's disrespect on the inside, there will be disrespect from the outside. Jey Uso waited in the parking lot for Fatu to try to keep him from going to the ring. When Fatu finally arrived during the main event, Reigns was already in the ring. Jey tried to stop Fatu, he took Jey out. On the way to the ring, he sent Jimmy into the barricades.

As soon as "The Samoan Werewolf" got in the ring, he and Reigns started whaling on each other. Reigns sent Fatu face first into the turnbuckle before Fatu returned the favor. Fatu sent Reigns over the top ropes and as Fatu went for a dive, Reigns was waiting with a Superman Punch. Reigns hit Fatu in the back repeatedly with a chair and yelled, "your a** is out of here! Acknowledge me! Acknowledge me!" He then repeatedly drove the chair into Fatu's midsection. As he was about to deliver a spear, Fatu superkicked "The OTC." He locked in the Tongan Death Grip and sent Reigns over the top rope again.

Fatu sent the champion through the announce table, breaking it. Security and Adam Pearce tried to stop him, but Fatu locked in the Tongan Death Grip again. Pearce pried Fatu off Reigns and told him "enough!" Instead, Fatu locked in another Tongan Death Grip. Fatu picked up the belt before leaving. As he walked up the ramp, he stopped before running around the ring and completely demolishing Reigns and the Usos when he sent them all through the barricade into the timekeeper's area and celebrated as the show ended.