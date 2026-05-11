Roman Reigns Announced For Multiple WWE Raw Dates In June Following Backlash Victory

Despite once being advertised for dates in June, then being taken off those advertisements, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is once again booked for WWE events next month, following his WWE Backlash victory over Jacob Fatu on Saturday. WWE revealed on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that Reigns is booked for three dates in June, at least.

According to the graphic, in addition to his previously announced May dates, Reigns will also be appearing on the "WWE Raw" following Clash in Italy from Turin on June 1. After a week off, Reigns will return to the red brand on June 15 in Baltimore, Maryland. After another week, the current World Heavyweight Champion will also appear on the show from Atlantic City on June 29.

Get ready to throw the ☝️s up for your Tribal Chief! Tickets to see World Heavyweight Champion @WWERomanReigns on sale now: https://t.co/DewXMi9HpH pic.twitter.com/uc2P1U3I4n — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2026

After he won the title from CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 42, Reigns declared on the post-show that he planned to be full-time through the summer. His May dates were revealed by WWE shortly after, and he was also advertised for a slew of June dates. Fans quickly noticed, however, that shortly after the announcement, it looked as though Reigns had been pulled from those June dates, causing some to wonder if Fatu would win the title at Backlash in Tampa, Florida.

It had previously been rumored that Reigns is not scheduled for Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month. That may be the case, as the premium live event is not listed for the champion on the most recent graphic, though the event is not until June 27, a few weeks after Reigns' last announced date.