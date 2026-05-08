Backstage Update On Roman Reigns' WWE Schedule In July

After defeating CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 42, Roman Reigns announced that he is done with being a part-time star and will be featured on WWE's weekly television all summer. So far, the "OTC" has continued to show up on "WWE Raw" in the lead up to Backlash and was scheduled to appear on several dates in May and June, but shortly after those dates were made public, he was pulled from all events next month.

Reigns being absent in June quickly led to speculation about the sudden change, with it being reported that WWE had decided to not use the world champion at next month's Premium Live Event, Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, rumors began to circulate about Reigns being asked to take a pay cut, especially with recent news about WWE requesting that some of its talent agree to a reduced salary, or that he could possibly lose his championship in his title defense tomorrow night at Backlash against Jacob Fatu. However, according to Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the plan is for Reigns to return in July to build towards SummerSlam after fulfilling his May schedule on "Raw," which includes wrestling at Clash in Italy on the last day of the month.

Meltzer claimed his sources indicated that Reigns shouldn't have originally been advertised for the dates in June with those plans not being officially confirmed. Additionally, he noted that WWE often doesn't have its creative plans mapped out when advertising specific talent two months in advance unless it's an event like WrestleMania. Meltzer also shut down rumors about Reigns being asked to take less money, saying he would be the last star on the roster to accept a pay cut.