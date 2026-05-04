Backstage Report On Changes To Roman Reigns' Upcoming WWE Schedule

Shortly after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk, Roman Reigns indicated that this would not be a reign where he disappeared for long matches, even going as far to say he'd be around all summer. At the start of last weekend, WWE made an announcement that seemed to back that up, revealing Reigns would appear on every "Raw" in June. By the time the weekend was over, however, that had changed, with Reigns being removed from those shows.

The sudden change to Reigns' schedule immediately led to many wondering why Reigns was added to the shows only to then be taken off. In Sunday's "Daily Update" post on F4WOnline, Dave Meltzer provided a simple explanation for all the chaos, saying that WWE had chosen to remove Reigns from the June schedule because the promotion had decided not to use him for the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia on June 27.

While that was the explanation Meltzer was given, he appeared open to the possibility that something else was at play between Reigns and WWE. He suggested that should Reigns retain the World Heavyweight Title in his upcoming match against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash, then the original explanation was what was happening. However, if Fatu defeats Reigns, Meltzer indicated it could mean a larger story was occurring, though he didn't elaborate on what it could be.

Missing Night of Champions would not be out of character for Reigns, who was also absent from last year's edition of the show, also held in Saudi Arabia. Reigns had notably been included in the advertising for this year's show, however, with including being featured in a Night of Champions poster that began floating around social media just a week ago.