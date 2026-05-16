WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff 'Thrilled' For Danhausen

This past February, Danhausen's WWE debut at the Elimination Chamber was met with a mixed reaction, with some fans being familiar with his gimmick from AEW, while others were disappointed that he was the surprise reveal in the mystery crate that was featured on television for weeks. However, over the last two months, Danhausen has continued to earn the respect of a the WWE Universe, as he's not only gotten fans to buy into his catchphrase and comedic timing, but he's also become one of the top merchandise sellers in the company. Danhausen has even started to impress the older generation of the wrestling industry, including WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff, who praised the 35-year-old on "83 Weeks" despite the character not being of interest to him.

"Well, it's not for me. It is for a seriously large segment of the WWE Universe, but it's not for me. And guess what? That's exciting. That's why you have people around you who can make really good high-risk decisions," Bischoff explained. "Somebody saw that upside. I don't think they just brought Danhausen in and went, 'Okay, here's what we're going to do, and let's just see if it works.' There was somebody behind this who believed in it. That merchandise was ready fast. So, I'm thrilled for him ... ended up at AEW and somebody at TKO went, 'Huh, we could probably make a couple hundred million dollars off of that. Call that kid up,' and boom, here we are. I think it's a fascinating journey."

Bischoff also believes that Danhausen isn't going to be a "week in, week out" storyline character, stating that he'll be featured on a quarterly basis for a few weeks at a time and will only be inserted into feud when WWE feels it's appropriate.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.