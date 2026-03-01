Backstage Report On Danhausen Following WWE Debut

The mysterious contents of the box were unveiled at WWE Elimination Chamber, with former AEW star Danhausen emerging from it in his WWE debut. Looking ahead, the "very nice, very evil" star is now expected to be part of WWE for the foreseeable future.

According to BodySlam+, Danhausen has inked a WWE contract that is multiple years in length. The outlet further reports WWE officials originally hoped to sign in July 2025, but due to All Elite Wrestling extending his former deal with it, he remained unable to hit the free agency market until 2026.

Regarding Danhausen's WWE debut, PWI Elite reports that WWE went to great lengths to conceal him so fans in Chicago couldn't spot him ahead of Elimination Chamber. "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis opened the box at the premium live event to reveal a coffin sitting inside of it. Once the coffin swung open, a series of dancers marched out with Danhausen following behind. For the occasion, Danhausen donned his signature cape and demonic face paint, and even interacted with WWE commentators Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

Following his initial arrival, PWI Elite indicates that Danhausen will be on-site for tomorrow's edition of "Raw," which will emanate from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Whether or not he will officially join the "Raw" roster as well has yet to be seen.

In his last years under the AEW-ROH banner, Danhausen was largely absent from programming due to a mix of injuries and a lack of booking. His last in-ring appearance for the companies came in February 2024, when he defeated Brandon Cutler on "ROH on HonorClub."