Backstage Report On Danhausen Merchandise Sales Over WWE WrestleMania Weekend

Danhausen appears to have been a major hit over WrestleMania 42 weekend, not just with his in-ring segment but also at the merchandise counters.

It's hard to overstate what a tremendous success Danhausen has been since making his debut earlier this year, and the hype train seems to have grown by leaps and bounds, if recent merch sales are any indication. "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select" has revealed that Fanatics, WWE's merchandise partners, were "blown away" by how much of Danhausen's merch was sold over WrestleMania 42 weekend. The report said that Fanatics had to restock Danhausen's merch a few times due to the high demand.

Danhausen's popularity has impressed Fanatics so much that they could add him to the Fanatics Fest event, which will be held between July 16 and July 19. Fanatics Fest will feature sporting leagues and teams from around the world across multiple sports, with WWE being among them. The former AEW star's merch sales took WWE by surprise following his debut at Elimination Chamber, and they seem to have only grown since then.

Aside from dominating at the merchandise counters, Danhausen received a huge ovation at "The Show of Shows" when he made his way to the ring alongside a few little people dressed as him, who eventually attacked Kit Wilson and The Miz, his recent nemeses. Danhausen also got to share the ring with John Cena, the host of WrestleMania 42, and appeared to earn his seal of approval.