John Cena Encounters Danhausen, The Miz After Announcing WWE WrestleMania Attendance

After John Cena announced the attendance for both night two of WWE WrestleMania 42 and the event overall, The Miz and Kit Wilson attempted to hijack his segment to demand a WrestleMania moment of their own, and they certainly got more than they bargained for with a Danhausen appearance.

Cena announced that the second night of the event saw a total of 55,255, and overall attendance was 106,072 for the "Showcase of the Immortals." He then went to deliver a thank you to the crowd, which brought out Miz and Wilson. Miz said he wasn't leaving the ring until he got his WrestleMania 42 moment. Cena stepped back and said, "have at it," and stepped back before Danhausen's music hit.

A crew of little people dressed as Danhausen, complete with face paint, appeared and danced on the stage, as Danhausen himself arrived in the "Danhausen mobile" and drove down the ramp. He got in the ring with his crew and said he had something to say, then pointed at Cena. The WrestleMania host looked baffled, but Danhausen simply said he was a "huge Fanhausen" who loved everything Cena has done.

The Miz wasn't impressed, and Wilson told the "Littlehausens" they were toxic and knocked one of the guys over. Another then hit Wilson squarely with a low blow, and Danhausen told them all to "dog pile" on Wilson. Danhausen then hit Miz with a low blow, and Cena gave him permission to hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Then his minions carried the "A-Lister" off. Danhausen hit a smoke bomb to disappear in Cena's face, then ran out of the ring and attempted to hide underneath it as Cena laughed at it all.