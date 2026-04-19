John Cena Announces Attendance For WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One

John Cena announced the attendance for the Saturday opening to WWE WrestleMania 42.

Cena is hosting WrestleMania 42 in his first major involvement since retiring from competition with a submission loss to Gunther in December, and was tasked with announcing the much-speculated attendance for the second "Show of Shows" in two years.

Cena paid credence to the speculation surrounding ticket sales for the event before defending against that notion by talking up the amount of people in the building. And then he announced the final total: 50,816.

Last year's WrestleMania Saturday saw an announced attendance of 61,467 while the Stadium Authority later reported the number to be 58,538. It has been common practice for WWE over the years to announce inflated numbers when compared to other sources.

The latest estimate from "WrestleTix" six hours prior to the announcement was 50,386 tickets distributed with a set-up for 51,708. WWE announced, via Pat McAfee, that WrestleMania Saturday was subject to a 25% off sale two weeks ago, the latest deal or discount package offered to push tickets for the event.