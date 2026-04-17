Update On WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales & Discounts

It's WWE WrestleMania weekend and one of the biggest topics on the "Road to WrestleMania" has been ticket sales — more precisely, the lack of ticket sales. While initial sales were solid, they stalled even with WWE and secondary markets lowering prices. They've held multiple sales with the 3:16 sale being the most effective. WWE is even bringing John Cena in as host to help boost sales. Last Friday after Pat McAfee cut another promo about how the product isn't good, he announced a sale with 25% off of Saturday tickets.

Did the tactic work? According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, only somewhat.

"The Saturday show was at 42,715, meaning with the discount they moved 3,370 tickets. The Sunday show was at 43,934, meaning without the discount, they moved 2,217 tickets this past week."

According to Dave Meltzer, the company won't come close to hitting maximum capacity at Allegiant Stadium, but it wouldn't be accurate to say that sales have been "bad." They'll still be among the most profitable events in company history, and could even beat last year's WrestleMania in revenue, despite the lower sales.

As for current ticket prices, Meltzer noted that the "get-in" price hasn't changed much in recent days, but it seems WWE has been steadily dropping costs for some of the higher-priced seats.

WrestleMania 42 was originally scheduled to be in New Orleans, Louisiana. However after the announcement had already been made, WWE made the decision to have it in Las Vegas for the second consecutive year. For the first time ever, WrestleMania will air on ESPN. The first hour of each show will air on the traditional ESPN channel. The remainder of Night One and Two will air on their streaming service.