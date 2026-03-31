Backstage Report On John Cena's Role As Host Of WWE WrestleMania 42

We're getting closer and closer to WWE WrestleMania 42 and details are still coming together. Monday brought a flurry of announcements for "The Show of Shows," with four matches added to the two-night event during "WWE Raw." Earlier on Monday, John Cena posted a video to his social media to announce that he would be hosting the show.

Cena only retired in December and will be making his return to WWE already. It was an obvious ploy, confirmed by Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Live." He stated that Cena getting hosting duties is "absolutely because of slow ticket sales." He doesn't know how much of a difference Cena being there will make, "but we'll see in the next week."

Meltzer noted that while the 3/16 sale that WWE had for WrestleMania tickets did move about 2,000 tickets, subsequent sales and lowering of prices haven't had the same effect. He says that compared to one year ago, "they're down 19.6 percent." They moved after 35,000 tickets when they first went on sale, but have struggled to move tickets since then.

During "Raw", two title matches were made for WrestleMania; a Fatal 4-way for the Women's tag titles and a ladder match for the Men's IC title. Seth Rollins was also medically cleared and will have a match after a surprise attack by GUNTHER.