WWE Reportedly 'Pleasantly Surprised' With Early Danhausen Merchandise Sales

The value of a wrestler in WWE is not just about how they perform in the ring or cut promos, but also the merch sales they can bring to the company, and it seems their newest signing, Danhausen, is excelling at it.

Danhausen, who debuted at Elimination Chamber after emerging from the crate, also featured on this week's "WWE Raw." It's not even been a week since his debut, but he has apparently made a great impression thanks to his merch sales. As per "PWInsider Elite," the former AEW star's merch sales have pleasantly surprised WWE. This comes as no surprise, as he was near the top of the best-sellers list on Pro Wrestling Tees in 2023, behind only MJF in AEW that year. His popularity in his early years in AEW surprised many of his peers, including former WWE star Brian Myers, who heard from fans that they were fans of Danhausen despite never seeing him wrestle. Danhausen's WWE debut has gone down well with many, including Bully Ray, who stated that he was happy that the AEW star was signed by the promotion and predicts he would be a success in his new home.

Danhausen, as per the aforementioned "PWInsider Elite" report, will appear on this week's "WWE SmackDown," which will be held in Portland, Oregon, although he has reportedly not been drafted to a brand yet. Following his Elimination Chamber debut, Danhausen made a "very evil" appearance on "WWE Raw," where he encountered "Raw" GM Adam Pearce backstage. Pearce, who seemed to be in a hurry, introduced Danhausen to Judgment Day members Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio. After he was berated by Mysterio, Danhausen cursed the Intercontinental Champion before his match against Penta, and it seemed to work as Mysterio lost the title.