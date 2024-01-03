Report Estimates 2023 Pro Wrestling eCommerce Merchandise Rankings For WWE, AEW Stars

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes topped the pro wrestling eCommerce merchandise rankings for AEW and WWE stars for 2023.

Wrestlenomics has released an estimated list of online merchandise rankings from both WWE and AEW. The report highlights that the reverse rank value metric does not reflect sales but instead indicates the popularity of a wrestler's merchandise. It also emphasized that this metric is an estimate and does not accurately depict actual sales.

The report shared the top 25 wrestlers that sold the most on Pro Wrestling Tees in 2023, with CM Punk topping the charts. The second best seller was the late Jay Briscoe, while former AEW Champion MJF came in third, and the next two spots were held by AEW stars Danhausen and Kenny Omega.

In WWE's top categories in apparel only list, Cody Rhodes was at the top with a total reverse rank of 59,845, while LA Knight trailed behind with 39,956, and WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was slightly behind Knight with 38,416. John Cena ranked fourth with 35,980, and in fifth place was Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns with a total reverse rank value of 34,179.

As per the report, the estimated top apparel-only item on WWEShop.com was a '90s throwback black nWo retro t-shirt with a total estimated reverse rank value of 13,423. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley came in second with her men's black "She's My Mami" t-shirt.

The top-ranked category for AEW isn't from one wrestler but from the company itself — AEW, which was at the top with 86,077, while Punk came in second with a total reverse rank value of 64,729. The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy, and The Elite made up the rest of the top five spots. In AEW's top items list, The Acclaimed took the number one spot for their "Scissor Me Daddy A**" T-shirt with 20,840, but Punk wasn't too far behind with his "Best in the World" ringer T-shirt at 20,196.