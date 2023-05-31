Cody Rhodes Reportedly Tops Individual WWE Merchandise Sales Regularly At Events

"The American Nightmare" continues to be a positive addition to WWE's roster. Fightful Select recently reported that Cody Rhodes has consistently been a top merch seller for the company and is typically among the top individuals for weekly sales at events. The only major exception to that note was when "WWE Raw" was in Boston in March. Naturally, John Cena outsold him that night.

Despite coming up short in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Rhodes was reportedly the top individual merch seller leading into the event and during WrestleMania weekend in Hollywood. The top item sold, however, was generic WrestleMania-themed gear. It's worth noting that Rhodes doesn't even wear his own merchandise to the ring as he previously stated that he wears suits to symbolize the status he strives to maintain as a top star.

Last week, Wrestlenomics provided an update on top merch sellers in WWE. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was at the top following the release of his "Life's Not Fair" shirt. He was seconded by Rhea Ripley's "She's My Mami" shirt. Damian Priest, Bad Bunny, and Sami Zayn are also among the top sellers of late, while The LWO shirt was a hot commodity over the last month in the wake of WrestleMania 39 and WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

On the AEW side of things, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR were at the top for two weeks. Meanwhile, CM Punk's name has returned to the list in wake of rumors that he will be returning this month on "AEW Collision."