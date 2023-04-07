Cody Rhodes Topped Individual Merchandise Sales During WWE WrestleMania Week

WrestleMania Week is typically a good indicator of a WWE superstar's popularity, and there's new evidence to suggest that Cody Rhodes is WWE's reigning people's champion.

According to Fightful Select, Rhodes topped all individual superstar merchandise sales across 'Mania Week, as evidenced by the sea of "American Nightmare" gear on display at SoFi Stadium across the two-night WrestleMania 39 spectacle.

While Rhodes topped individual merch sales, Fightful added that the WWE/WrestleMania generic-themed merch was the top-selling item throughout the week. Although the report did not make a note of the other top merch movers, it's safe to assume that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline gear was a hot-ticket item, as has been the case for the better part of three years.

Despite Rhodes' heartbreaking loss in the main event of Night 2, the likes of Paul Heyman and Triple H have suggested that the second-generation wrestler walked out WrestleMania 39 a bigger star than ever before. According to Heyman, Rhodes' "redemption story" kicked into high gear at WrestleMania and left fans with a lot to look forward to, as Rhodes restarts his chase of Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes is currently in a rivalry with Brock Lesnar, who brutally attacked "The American Nightmare" on this week's "WWE Raw" after initially volunteering to be his tag team partner in a match against The Bloodline. According to Fightful, the Rhodes vs. Lesnar program was in the works a month ahead of WrestleMania 39, despite the assumption from some fans that the feud was put together on the fly by the returning Vince McMahon. While not confirmed by WWE, a Rhodes vs. Lesnar match is likely to take place at Backlash on May 6. The event will mark WWE's return to Puerto Rico for a PLE for the first time since the 2005 New Year's Revolution.