Cody Rhodes Reportedly Reaching Main Event Level Merchandise Numbers For WWE

Cody Rhodes may soon not just call himself Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but he could soon call himself "The Head Of The (WWE merch) Table." According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "The American Nightmare" is hitting the levels of top-tier WWE Superstars when it comes to merchandise sales.

It's known that heavy merchandise sales mean good things for performers in WWE. John Cena remained the company's top babyface for over a decade greatly in part due to his extraordinary merch sales. One would think Roman Reigns has to be a top seller considering his long run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. What's ironic about Rhodes' merch sales, however, is that, unlike Reigns or Cena, "The American Nightmare" rarely wears his own tees when he's performing on WWE television. In a recent promo, Rhodes even mentioned the fact that he wears suits and coats because it symbolizes the level and role he wants to reach as a main-eventer.

Right now, Rhodes has over 100 items available for sale on WWEShop.com. The current primary stars featured on the landing page are Rhodes, Reigns, The Usos, Cena, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair. This report can certainly warrant a strong argument that Rhodes should end up being the one to unseat Reigns as champion when the two face off against one another on night two of WWE WrestleMania 39. Right now, Rhodes is the favorite to walk out of the premium live event as the champion, but nothing is certain as of this writing.