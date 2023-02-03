Betting Odds Released For Cody Rhodes Vs. Roman Reigns

Last weekend's Royal Rumble witnessed Cody Rhodes emerging as the winner of the men's over-the-top-rope elimination match to secure his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It's assumed he'll be walking into Los Angeles to square off with the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and if that stays the case, the oddsmakers over at BetOnline believe it'll be a good night for "The American Nightmare." Currently, Rhodes is regarded as the favorite to win at WrestleMania, coming in at -400 (1/4). Meanwhile, it's the "Tribal Chief" clocking in as a sizable underdog right now with his odds sitting at +250 (5/2).

As for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship match that was cemented when 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley opted to challenge Charlotte Flair with her title shot opportunity at WrestleMania, the odds look to be in favor of yet another belt switching hands. The Judgment Day's Mami is a big early favorite to walk out of SoFi Stadium with the gold at -500 (1/5). On the other hand, wagers on "The Queen" retaining are at +300 (3/1) for April.

Of course, a lot can change on the road to WrestleMania, with the odds likely to fluctuate as storylines play out on television, the event draws nearer, and the action starts coming in on these betting lines. Furthermore, there are still plenty of loose ends that need to be tied up that could complicate these expected match-ups before WrestleMania even gets here. The Bloodline now needs to sort out its Sami Zayn problem following what transpired after the main event at the Royal Rumble. Also, Flair is sure to have a number of title defenses in her immediate future, starting with one against Sonya Deville on "SmackDown" tonight.