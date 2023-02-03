WWE SmackDown Preview (2/3): Royal Rumble Fallout, Charlotte Flair Vs. Sonya Deville For The SmackDown Women's Title, More

The next chapter of The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be penned on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" from Greenville, South Carolina. A dramatic twist followed the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens main event at the Royal Rumble as Zayn smashed a steel chair into the back of the "Tribal Chief" after being tasked to finish the job on an already beaten and handcuffed Owens. As a result, Jey Uso, who had called the "Honorary Uce" his "brother" just days earlier, was left shaken, exiting the scene alone and turning his back on his family — both literally and figuratively. Who might appear this evening in the aftermath of the Rumble remains to be seen, but one can only assume that there are some uncomfortable conversations to be had moving ahead.

Tonight's in-ring action sees Charlotte Flair defend the "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Sonya Deville. The former WWE official has been a thorn in "The Queen's" side since she returned and recaptured the gold from Ronda Rousey back in December. Last week in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Flair acknowledged that opportunities are earned and not given. However, because of Deville's persistence, the champion requested that Deville gets her requested rematch, with the title on the line, as she bids to end their rivalry.

Lastly, the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament will conclude when Braun Strowman and Ricochet battle Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. The winners earn the right to challenge Jimmy and Jey Uso for the "SmackDown" tag team gold. Strowman and Ricochet advanced to the finals after being called upon to replace Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in the brackets; they defeated Hit Row with their opportunity. Meanwhile, Imperium overcame The Brawling Brutes and Legado Del Fantasma on their way to the last match of the tourney.