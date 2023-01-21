WWE Unveils Full Bracket For Tag Title Contender's Tournament

A tournament to crown #1 contenders for The Usos' "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship got underway on the 1/20 "WWE SmackDown" in Detroit, Michigan.

In a pair of first-round matches, The Banger Bros. (Drew McIntyre & Sheamus) defeated The Viking Raiders, and Hit Row (Ashante "Thee" Adonis & Top Dolla) defeated Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto). The two advancing teams will square off in a semi-final contest on next week's Royal Rumble go-home edition of "SmackDown."

As for the other side of the bracket, Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch), and Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) defeated Maximum Male Models (Mån.sôör & Ma.çé). As such, Imperium will wrestle Legado Del Fantasma in the other semi-final bout next week.

According to several reports, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has plans to split up The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, something that could take place on Monday's "Raw is XXX" special episode where Jimmy & Jey Uso defend their "Raw" Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest. The Usos had unified the "Raw" and "SmackDown" tag titles with a victory over RK-Bro in May 2022.

Besides the two tag tourney semi-final bouts, WWE has also announced Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross for next week's show, which will be the final stop before the January 28 Royal Rumble premium live event.