WWE Unveils Full Bracket For Tag Title Contender's Tournament

Jimmy Uso At The Black Panther Red Carpet Jesse Grant/Getty Images
By Sai Mohan/Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 12:49 am EST

A tournament to crown #1 contenders for The Usos' "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship got underway on the 1/20 "WWE SmackDown" in Detroit, Michigan.

In a pair of first-round matches, The Banger Bros. (Drew McIntyre & Sheamus) defeated The Viking Raiders, and Hit Row (Ashante "Thee" Adonis & Top Dolla) defeated Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto). The two advancing teams will square off in a semi-final contest on next week's Royal Rumble go-home edition of "SmackDown." 

As for the other side of the bracket, Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch), and Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) defeated Maximum Male Models (Mån.sôör & Ma.çé). As such, Imperium will wrestle Legado Del Fantasma in the other semi-final bout next week.

According to several reports, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has plans to split up The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, something that could take place on Monday's "Raw is XXX" special episode where Jimmy & Jey Uso defend their "Raw" Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest. The Usos had unified the "Raw" and "SmackDown" tag titles with a victory over RK-Bro in May 2022.

Besides the two tag tourney semi-final bouts, WWE has also announced Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross for next week's show, which will be the final stop before the January 28 Royal Rumble premium live event. 

Comments
Recommended