WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (01/20) - Roman Reigns And Kevin Owens Contract Signing, First-Round Tag Team Title Tournament Match, And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on January 20, 2023, coming to you live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan!

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and "The Prizefighter" Kevin Owens will be signing the contract tonight for their upcoming title match at "Royal Rumble" on January 28. Owens has made it his mission to put an end to The Bloodline once and for all after months of animosity. The latest encounter between the two parties occurred last week when Solo Sikoa and The Usos blindsided Owens with an attack (that ultimately ended with Owens being put through the announce desk) to cause a disqualification in his match with Sami Zayn. What will happen when the two men come face-to-face?

Speaking of The Bloodline, The Usos' will become one step closer in determining who their new number one contenders will be for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship, as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will be joining forces to take on The Viking Raiders in a first-round match for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Title Tournament. McIntyre and Sheamus failed to capture the championship two weeks ago, and were attacked by Erik and Ivar following the match after the show had gone off the air. A frustrated McIntyre and Sheamus went to WWE official Adam Pearce last week to request a match against the duo, and Pearce then informed them of the tournament. Who will advance to the next round?

Additionally, reigning "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is also advertised to appear on tonight's show.