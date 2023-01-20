Triple H Reportedly Makes Decision On Future Of WWE Tag Titles

The Usos are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, but that doesn't necessarily mean the two pairs of belts they hold are inseparable. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H has a plan in place to make sure that there will be two different sets of tag titles for WWE's men's division.

The unification of the "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championships was the idea initially, but Triple H recently made the decision to go back to treating them as separate entities. Doing this would allow The Usos to keep hold of one set of titles, even after losing the other. The reported hope is that separating the "Raw" and "SmackDown" titles makes it seem more likely that The Usos can lose when defending them.

It was back on the May 20, 2022 episode of "SmackDown" when The Usos defeated RK-Bro to unify the "Raw" and "SmackDown" tag titles together in a "Winner Take All" match. Jimmy and Jey have held the "SmackDown" Championship since July 18, 2021, defeating Dominik and Rey Mysterio at Money In The Bank. Their current reign is the longest WWE Tag Team Championship reign in the company's history. Along with their "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, The Usos' dominance has been a big help in solidifying The Bloodline as the preeminent faction in WWE, with wins over The New Day, The Street Profits, Hit Row and more during their history-making reign. Now the champs will soon be squaring off against The Judgement Day for the "Raw" straps.