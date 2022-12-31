Charlotte Flair Comments On Her WWE Return

Charlotte Flair made her triumphant return to the WWE on the December 30 episode of "SmackDown." Flair took to social media on Saturday to comment on her return and to thank the WWE Universe for giving her a "warm welcome back."

"Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me... Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can't wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People's Queen! Happy New Year," tweeted Flair.

As noted, Flair made her return after Ronda Rousey retained the "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey ended up defending and losing the title against Flair. "The Queen" won the match after she reversed Rousey's armbar attempt into a roll-up for the pinfall. Flair's win last night made her a 14-time WWE champion.

Before her return, Flair was last on WWE programming on May 8 at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, in which she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Rousey in an "I Quit" match. Flair's last "SmackDown" match was on the April 22 episode, where she faced Aliyah.

It's interesting to note that back in November, Flair had teased her WWE comeback with Instagram posts of her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. While she was away from the squared circle, Flair got married to Andrade El Idolo in Mexico at the end of May, and she partnered with jewelry designer Rockford Collection, where she became the face of the company's "Eminence" promotion for brand-new unisex rings.