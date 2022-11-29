Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases

It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boot while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.

Flair last appeared on WWE programming at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event on May 8, where she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in a brutal "I Quit" match. After that match in Providence, R,I., WWE wrote Flair off television by claiming she had suffered a fractured radius. In reality, Flair was scheduled to take time away from WWE to marry AEW star, Andrade El Idolo in Mexico. The pair tied the knot at the end of May after becoming engaged in January 2020.

Following her wedding, it seemed that Flair was poised for a return to television. The PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., advertised "The Queen" for a "SmackDown" TV Taping in August, but she did not appear. The advertisement came prior to Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE, which could suggest that plans changed once Paul "Triple H" Levesque assumed control of WWE's creative. During her time away from WWE, Flair partnered with jewelry designer Rockford Collections.