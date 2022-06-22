The “SmackDown” Women’s Championship is currently held by Ronda Rousey, but the WWE Superstar she captured the title from seems poised to make a return to the blue brand this summer.

The PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, is advertising that Charlotte Flair will be in attendance at the “SmackDown” TV taping scheduled for Friday, August 12. The venue’s official website states that Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, will be in the house. In addition, “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be defending her gold in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and Asuka. The blurb then states “plus Charlotte Flair” to cap off the main introduction to the event.

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on July 30 in Nashville, TN, two weeks before the taping Flair is announced for, which seems to indicate a return is on the horizon, whether it be leading into the big summer event, at the event, or post-event.

Flair last appeared at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event last month, where she lost the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship to Rousey in an “I Quit” Match. “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” had been feuding with Flair after making a return to WWE following a nearly three-year absence in January. She won the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match and ultimately chose Flair to face at WrestleMania 38 but was controversially defeated, before the “I Quit” Match was set for the following month. WWE explained “The Queen’s” absence by stating, in storyline, that she suffered a “fracture of the radius” during the bout with Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash following the Ronda Armbar, which also involved a steel chair for added leverage.

During her sabbatical from the company, Flair tied the knot with her partner, former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler, Andrade el Idolo, in Mexico. “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair walked his daughter down the aisle at the ceremony, which was attended by Finn Bálor, Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, and former “Raw” Women’s Champion Lina Farene (Nia Jax). Flair and Andrade also went on their honeymoon following the wedding to celebrate.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]estlinginc.com