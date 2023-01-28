WWE Announces Charlotte Flair's Next SmackDown Women's Title Defense

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events on the WWE calendar every year. As with any major Premium Live Event, the biggest stars are typically on the card. For example, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss will face off for the "Raw Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble. However, despite being the "SmackDown" Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair isn't scheduled to have a match on the show. Instead, her next scheduled title defense will be on an upcoming episode of "Smackdown."

Since making her return earlier this month and dethroning Ronda Rousey, "The Queen" has been dealing with a highly motivated Sonya Deville. On January 6,, the "Pride Fighter" came up short in a championship match against Flair. Since the loss, Deville has been confronting the champion verbally and physically in an attempt to get another opportunity at the title.

Flair finally had enough this week after her interview on the "Out of Character" podcast was rudely interrupted by Deville. The 14-time champion approached WWE official Adam Pearce later in the episode, demanding that the match be made since both competitors are chomping at the bit to get their hands on each other.

The pair will meet in the ring on the February 3 edition of "WWE SmackDown" on Fox with the title on the line. This episode will also see the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship Tournament, as Imperium faces the last minute addition of Braun Strowman and Ricochet. So to borrow a phrase from the Brawling Brutes, it's going to be banger after banger for the blue brand in the aftermath of the Royal Rumble.