Charlotte Flair Felt A Disconnect During Raw XXX Segment

"WWE Raw XXX" took place this past Monday as a celebration of the past 30 years of the show being televised across the nation. The massive celebration saw legends return to the show for one night only—legends like Hulk Hogan, Madusa, and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Well into the three-hour show, Flair's music hit and he wound up introducing his daughter, "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, which eventually lead to a Bianca Belair versus Sonya Deville match.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Charlotte revealed her thought process when she first discovered what she would be doing at "WWE Raw XXX." "When I first heard about it, I was like, 'I don't know how many other opportunities I'm going to have with my dad, this is cool,'" Charlotte said. Following the night, she and her real-life husband Andrade El Idolo watched back the segment and revealed what they thought. "[Her and El Idolo] sat on the couch and we were kind of like, 'That wasn't as cool as it supposed to be, maybe like, four or five years ago.'"

Charlotte has been in multiple backstage and on-screen segments with her father over the years, as he was ringside when she won her first-ever championship in WWE — the "NXT" Women's Championship in 2014. Since then, he helped her become the first WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania 32 and celebrated one of her 14 world title victories following his health scare in 2017. Charlotte has been in segments since this time, however, she has morphed into one of the women's division's most prominent stars without her father being a present figure on-screen.