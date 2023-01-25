Ric Flair Buries Yet Another Hatchet At Raw XXX

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that in just one night, he learned more about himself, including what he missed about wrestling and what he didn't, than ever before. Flair found himself squashing multiple beefs backstage at "WWE RAW XXX," namely the one with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. There was another personal matter that Flair had to address.

During a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair revealed that he and Paul "Triple H" Levesque had a private discussion to clear the air on past issues.

"It started out with me and Hunter talking for about an hour, which is a private discussion, but resolving a lot of issues that had been lingering for a couple of years," Flair said. He revealed how the conversation between the two came to be.

"He mentioned to me he wanted to talk to me, and we talked, and we just got real serious," Flair said. "We both kind of went through the same thing. I didn't realize to what extent he's gone through, I didn't realize to what extent he's been through. I do now, I'm not gonna share, obviously. He was in a bad place just like I was."

As someone who has nearly died more than once, Flair said he knows the importance of letting those in your circle know how much you value them.

"It's so important for everybody to know that you can't tell 'em after you're dead how much you care for 'em," Flair said. "You gotta tell 'em while you're alive, and then you wake up and you realize you got a second chance. You don't wanna screw that up."

