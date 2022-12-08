Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking

Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show.

Prior to that match, Deville was in a brief rivalry with Liv Morgan which culminated with a No Holds Barred contest on October 28.

Deville is seeking more opportunities to showcase her in-ring ability, as evidenced by her latest tweet.

"I want to wrestle!" Deville tweeted Thursday evening.

After spending most of 2021 as an on-screen authority figure, Deville returned to active in-ring competition post-WrestleMania 38, starting with a brief rivalry against "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, following which she tagged with veteran superstar Natalya for several months. However, Deville has struggled to find her place in the women's division and has regularly been utilized as an enhancement talent against newly-crowned champions such as Belair and Morgan – particularly at WWE live events where the customary goal is to shore up the babyfaces with wins. Similarly, Deville took several losses against Shotzi at house shows in November prior to Shotzi challenging Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at Survivor Series.

Back in October, Deville made an unexpected appearance on "WWE NXT" as an aide of Toxic Attraction, and subsequently lost to Alba Fryre in a singles bout. At the time, there was speculation that Deville had joined her real-life best friend Mandy Rose's faction as a full-time member. However, her run on WWE's developmental show was short-lived as Deville quickly returned to the blue brand for several matches against Liv Morgan.

It remains to be seen if Triple H & his creative team provide Deville with more opportunities to wrestle on television.