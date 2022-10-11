Sonya Deville Shocks WWE NXT With Surprise Attack

"WWE SmackDown" star Sonya Deville shocked fans when she attacked Alba Fyre during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT."

After Fyre won her match against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, she was attacked by Deville, who was hiding in the crowd. It didn't take long for Jayne and her tag team partner Gigi Dolin to join in the attack. The segment ended with the trio smashing the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion through the announcer's table with a triple powerbomb.

Later in the show, during a backstage segment, Deville told McKenzie Mitchell that she and "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose are still friends and she wants to face Fyre next week on "NXT." In the past, Rose and Deville teamed together under the name Fire and Desire but also had a bitter feud following their breakup.

Rose and Fyre have been feuding for several weeks now. The feud escalated last week after Fyre abducted Rose. Fyre announced during Tuesday night's episode that Rose eventually agreed to a title match at Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22.

Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since defeating Raquel Rodriquez last year at Halloween Havoc in a Trick or Street Fight match. She has since defended the title against the likes of Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. She also unified her title with the "NXT UK" Women's Championship when she won a three-way over the former titleholder Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport.

Other matches set for the Halloween-themed WWE event include Bron Breakker defending his "NXT" Championship in a three-way against Ilja Dragunov and J.D. McDonagh, Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews, a Ladder match for the vacant "NXT" North American Title, a Weapons Wild match between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, and an Ambulance match between Damon Kemp and Julius Creed.