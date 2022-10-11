WWE NXT Live Coverage (10/11) - Bron Breakker Vs. Javier Bernal, Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match, Axiom Vs. Nathan Frazer

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 11, 2022!

"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will be facing Javier Bernal in the opening contest of the show. "Big Body Javy" encountered Breakker backstage during last week's show, questioning his choice to put his title on the line in a Triple Threat Match at Halloween Havoc against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. He also stated that he felt as if he possessed more intelligence than Breakker. Breaker didn't take too kindly to his sentiment and challenged him to a match.

The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) will take on Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen and Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a Triple Threat Match to determine who the new number one contenders will be for "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have been the titleholders since defeating Gallus, The Creed Brothers, and Brooks and Jensen at Worlds Collide to unify the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Championships. Who will face them next?

Axiom will be squaring off with Nathan Frazer in the final match in their Best of Three Series, with the winner earning themselves a spot in the North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. Axiom bested Frazer in their first encounter while Frazer took home the win in their second bout. With the steaks higher than ever, who will come out on top?

Wes Lee will be going head to head with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in singles competition. Stacks has been seeking revenge on Lee since he injured his partner, Tony D'Angelo's knee a few weeks ago. Will Stacks be able to get his retribution tonight?

Alba Fyre will be facing Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne in one-on-one action. Fyre has had her sights set on "NXT" Women's Champion and Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose over the past few weeks and has subsequently had various run-ins with the group. Will she be able to get the job done?