Mandy Rose Becomes The Unified NXT Women's Champion At Worlds Collide

"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose has become the Unified NXT Women's Champion at Worlds Collide after defeating "NXT UK" Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport. The titles were unified after the news of "NXT UK" going on hiatus and returning in 2023 as "NXT Europe."

Satomura connected with Scorpio Rising to Davenport, and as Satomura went to finish Davenport off, Rose connected with a knee that took out both and pinned Davenport.

Rose has held the "NXT" Women's Championship since October 26, 2021, when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez at Halloween Havoc.

Before Worlds Collide, Satomura had been the "NXT UK" Women's Champion since June 2021, when she defeated Kay Lee Ray (now known as Alba Fyre on "NXT 2.0"). Satomura made her WWE debut in 2018 in the second Mae Young Classic.

Satomura made her "NXT 2.0" debut on the August 24 edition, where she made an appearance during an in-ring segment between Rose and Davenport. Davenport made her "NXT 2.0" debut during the August 17 episode, where she appeared during a backstage segment with Indi Hartwell.

The Unified "NXT" Women's Title match was the second unification title match of the night. The first saw Pretty Deadly become the Unified "NXT" Tag Team Champions after defeating the "NXT" Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed), the "NXT UK" Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang)

The event took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Full results to Worlds Collide are available here.