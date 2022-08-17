Top Female Star From NXT UK Crosses Paths With Indi Hartwell At WWE NXT Heatwave

"NXT UK" star Blair Davenport made her "NXT 2.0" debut during Tuesday night's Heatwave special.

Davenport appeared during a backstage segment with Indi Hartwell. Hartwell was reading a letter that was hinted to be from Dexter Lumis when Davenport appeared and took the letter out of her hands and ripped it up. Davenport then introduced herself as "the 'NXT' Women's Champion."

Davenport made her "NXT UK" in-ring debut on the episode that aired on July 8, 2021. She got a win over Laura Di Matteo. Davenport's most recent match on the show was on the August 4 episode. She faced Isla Dawn in an "NXT UK" Women's Title Number One Contender match. It ended in a no-contest.

Before joining WWE, Davenport wrestled under the ring name Bea Priestley in Stardom, Progress, and AEW. AEW released her on August 13, 2020, due to her being unable to travel from Japan to the United States because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Davenport wasn't the only "NXT UK" star to appear on Tuesday night's "NXT". The new "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate and Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang) appeared too. Gallus attacked Diamond Mine and confronted the current "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Bate interrupted "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker's post-match celebration. Bate has been the "NXT UK" Champion since winning the then vacant title last month. However, his crowning moment has yet to be broadcast on the "NXT UK" weekly show.

Breakker has been the "NXT" Champion since defeating Dolph Ziggler on the April 4 episode of 'Raw." He retained the title on Tuesday night's "NXT" against JD McDonagh.