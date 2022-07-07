A new “NXT UK” Champion was crowned during the July 7th “NXT UK” television tapings.

According to F4wonline, Tyler Bate won the vacant “NXT UK” Championship after defeating his former tag team partner Trent Seven in the finals of an eight-man tournament. Oliver Carter and Mark Coffey were also in the tournament.

Bate is the first-ever two-time NXT United Kingdom Champion. He was the inaugural NXT UK and held the title from January 2017 to May 2017.

Bate is also a former “NXT UK” Tag Team Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion, and has held the NXT UK Heritage Cup Title.

As noted earlier, former “NXT UK” Champion Ilja Dragunov had to relinquish the title due to an undisclosed injury. Dragunov had been champion for 319 days, after dethroning WALTER (now Gunther) on August 22nd of last year.

