Diamond Mine Attacked By Top NXT UK Faction During WWE NXT Heatwave

Diamond Mine was attacked by the "NXT UK" stable Gallus during the August 16 episode of WWE "NXT 2.0."

During the "NXT" Heatwave special, Roderick Strong, Damon Kemp, and "NXT" Tag Team Champions Brutus and Julius Creed came out to the ring. Just as the group was arguing about Strong being the one who wants to destroy Diamond Mine, Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, and Mark Coffey) came out and attacked them.

After Gallus attacked Diamond Mine, they headed backstage where they later confronted the current "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to have a match next week for the titles.

Briggs and Jensen became the champions after they defeated Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, Mark Andrews & Wild Boar, and Die Familie (Teoman & Rohan Raja) on the June 22 episode of "NXT UK." The episode was also the "NXT UK" debut of Briggs and Jensen since they are from the "NXT 2.0" brand.

Gallus' members Wolfgang and Mark Coffey are former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions. They held the titles from April 2019 until February 2021.

Gallus has been an "NXT UK" stable since December 2018, while Diamond Mine made its "NXT" debut on June 22, 2021. There has been growing tension inside Diamond Mine ever since the group was defeated by Tony D'Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde on the July 26 episode of "NXT 2.0." It was Strong who cost them the match, after he inadvertently struck Julius, allowing D'Angelo to score the pinfall victory.

