WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/12/2026

After a brief bounce back in both ratings and viewership last week, the May 12 edition of "WWE NXT" fell in both categories, drawing less than 500,000 viewers and earning the show's lowest viewership in not just 2026, but in the previous two years, since the show made the jump to the CW from the USA Network.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, "NXT" drew 498,000 viewers this week, dropping 22 percent from the previous week's 641,000 viewers. The show drew a 0.06 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, falling 15 percent from the previous episode's 0.11 rating.

Compared to this time last year, the episode was down 14 percent from the May 2025 average of 666,000 viewers. The show was also down 43 percent from the average rating of 0.14 last year.

The May 12 show saw Kelani Jordan become the number one contender for Lola Vice's NXT Women's Champion in the main event with a victory over Kendal Grey. The opening match saw "NXT" newcomer Lizzy Rain join forces with Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley to defeat the team of Nikkita Lyons and Zaria, and Paxley granted Rain a title match for next week.

Elsewhere on the episode, Will Rook became an official member of the roster with an in-ring contract signing segment with "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone. NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo tried to address the man who attacked him twice in recent weeks, but was taken out from behind by Kam Hendrix. Former NJPW star EVIL also made his in-ring debut as Naraku in a victory over Lince Dorado.