WWE NXT Results 5/12 - Zaria & Nikkita Lyons Face Tatum Paxley & Lizzy Rain, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on May 12, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Zaria will be teaming up with Nikkita Lyons to go head-to-head with Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley and Lizzy Rain. With Zaria having called her shot for the Women's North American Championship during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT", Rain made it known that she had her eye on the Women's North American Championship as well. This prompted Lyons – who Rain had scored a victory against on the April 28 episode of "NXT" – to follow out Rain and a brawl to break out between all four women.

Naraku (formerly known as EVIL) made his debut on April 28 when he confronted NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo moments before a brawl broke out between D'Angelo, Tavion Heights, and Mason Rook. Following such, he will be taking part in his first ever WWE match.

Kendal Grey will be returning to action as she goes one-on-one with former Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan. Jordan emerged victorious against Grey's WrenQCC tag team partner and reigning Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair on April 28.

Noam Dar will be competing on "NXT" for the first time since losing the Heritage Cup on the April 22, 2025 episode of the show as he collides with Vanity Project's Jackson Drake. With Vanity Project having gotten a new member in Myca Lockwood last Tuesday, Dar came to the defense of Romeo Moreno when Moreno had found himself involved in a backstage verbal confrontation with Vanity Project.

Additionally, Birthright's Lexis King, Uriah Connors, and Heritage Cup Champion Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will be taking on EK Prosper, Tate Wilder, and Sean Legacy.