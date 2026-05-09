WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/5/2026

After briefly falling in both viewership and its rating despite an episode packed with surprise debuts, the May 5 edition of "WWE NXT" bounced back in both categories. The episode saw former IWGP Heavyweight Champion EVIL reveal his new ring name, Naraku, the Women's North American Championship title picture reveal itself, and a surprise main event featuring the NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the May 5 episode of "NXT" drew 641,000 viewers, up 18 percent from the previous week's 541,000 viewers. The episode drew a 0.11 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, up 57 percent from the April 28 edition's 0.07 rating.

Compared to this time last year, viewership was down four percent compared to the May 2025 average of 666,000 viewers, and the rating is down 21 percent from last year's average of 0.14. Viewership for the episode was up from the trailing four weeks average of 580,000, by 10 percent, and show rating was up 38 percent vs. the trailing four weeks rating of 0.08.

In addition to Naraku's reveal video vignette, Zaria challenged Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley, but the women were interrupted by Lizzy Rain, then Nikkita Lyons. A tag match between the teams, with Zaria set to team with Lyons, was set for next week.

The main event saw D'Angelo take on Tavion Heights in non-title action, after he attacked the former member of No Quarter Catch Crew at the beginning of the show, following Heights laying him out the week prior. North American Champion Myles Borne accidentally cost Heights the match, and after D'Angelo's victory, the champion was attacked by Mason Rook, the former Will Kroos.