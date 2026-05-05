WWE NXT Results 5/5 - Mixed Tag Team Match, Jaida Parker Faces Kali Armstrong & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on May 5, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice will be joining forces with her fellow AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion Mr. Iguana to take on Izzi Dame and Niko Vance of The Culling. While Dame and Vance looked to get the better of Vice by sneaking up on her during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" after Vice had called out Dame, Vice came prepared when Mr. Iguana was revealed to be waiting under the ring to take out Vance as Vice took out Dame herself.

Jaida Parker will be competing in her first match on "NXT" since coming up short to Kelani Jordan at Week One of the "NXT" Revenge special on April 14 as she collides with former EVOLVE Women's Champion Kali Armstrong. The two women encountered one another last Tuesday in a tense verbal exchange surrounded by several other members of the "NXT" women's division in the women's locker room.

Although Sol Ruca may have become the newest member of the "WWE Raw" roster last Monday, Zaria scored a win against her in a Last Woman Standing Match at Week Two of the "NXT" Revenge special on April 21 by sending her crashing off a tall platform through a table beneath. Following her victory, Zaria will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on her mind to share.

Additionally, Jasper Troy and Vanity Project's Jackson Drake will be going head-to-head with one another after Drake and his stablemates and reigning NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes scored a win against Troy, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger at an NXT Live Event on May 1.