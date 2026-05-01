WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/28/2026

"WWE NXT" had a hot episode with plenty of debuts on April 28 following a plethora of main roster call-ups, but viewership for the developmental brand fell slightly, and the rating took a bigger hit. The show saw the debuts of former IWGP Heavyweight Champion EVIL, though he wasn't referred to by his NJPW ring name, in addition to Will Kroos, Tristan Angels, and more, as well as the in-ring debut of Lizzy Rain.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the April 28 edition of "NXT" drew 541,000 viewers, down eight percent from the previous week's 591,000 viewers. The show earned a 0.07 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which was down 30 percent from the previous week's rating of 0.10.

The episode was down 14 percent from the same point in April 2025, when average viewership was 671,000, and down eight percent from the trailing four weeks average of 588,000. The rating was down 50 percent from the April 2025 average of 0.16, and down 22 percent compared to the trailing four weeks average of 0.09.

In addition to the various debuts in the men's division, the episode also saw Myles Borne retain his North American Championship over Saquon Shugars in the opening match, as dissension in DarkState continues. EK Prosper and a returning Sean Legacy defeated BirthRight's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors, and Mr. Iguana came to the aid of NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice against Izzi Dame and The Culling. The main event saw Shiloh Hill go over "WWE SmackDown's" newest member, former NXT Champion Ricky Saints.