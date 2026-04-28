WWE NXT Results 4/28 - North American Championship On The Line, Tony D'Angelo Appears & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on April 28, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Coming off a successful defense against Dion Lennox of DarkState at Week Two of the two week "NXT" Revenge television special last Tuesday, Myles Borne will be putting his North American Championship on the line once again tonight as he defends against Lennox's stablemate Saquon Shugars. Tensions between Lennox and Shugars have been on the rise as the latter has voiced feeling like the former is more focused on his own career rather than DarkState, Borne sent Shugars and Lennox crashing into one another in the closing moments of his defense last Tuesday.
Tony D'Angelo retained his NXT Championship against now "Raw" star Ethan Page at Week One of "NXT" Revenge on April 14, having previously dethroned fellow "Raw" star Joe Hendry in a Fatal Four-Way Match at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 4 that also involved Page and Ricky Saints. Following such, D'Angelo will be making an appearance on tonight's show as some light looks to be shed on who his next challenger will be.
Speaking of Saints, he will be competing in a match of his own as he collides with Shiloh Hill in what will mark the first televised singles match between the pair. While Saints looked to aid the aforementioned Page in his NXT Championship Match against the aforementioned D'Angelo at Week One of "NXT" Revenge, Hill ensured Saints was unable to do so by using a rope and hiding under the ring to trip Saints.
NXT Heritage Cup Champion Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors of BirthRight will be joining forces with one another to take on EK Prosper and Dorian Van Dux. Although Prosper may have bested Van Dux in a First Round Match For The WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament at Week One of Revenge, Stacks and Connors' stablemate Arianna Graced helped Lexis King to defeat Prosper in the finals of said tournament to become the new WWE Speed Champion at Week Two of Revenge.
Additionally, Lizzy Rain (formerly Rayne Leverkusen) will be making her debut on "NXT" television against an opponent who has yet to be named.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping some of the events of Weeks One and Two of the "NXT" Revenge special.
We then head over to a video of a meeting between Robert Stone, Shawn Michaels, and Matt Bloom from earlier today who come to an agreement that it's time to bring in some new breakout stars to "NXT" from WWE Evolve, "WWE LFG", and talent from around the world.
Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as DarkState makes their way to the ring. Myles Borne follows.
Myles Borne (c) vs. Saquon Shugars (w/ DarkState) for the North American Championship
The bell rings and Borne sends Shugars crashing into the corner. He fires off uppercuts on him, then follows it up with a gut wrench T-Bone suplex and a scoop powerslam. Shugars rolls out of the ring before Borne can pin him and regroups with Osiris Griffin on the outside, but Borne flies over the top rope to level both men on the outside.
Borne dumps Shugars back in the ring, but Cutler James pulls him back out when he looks to follow. Borne fends off James and delivers an Atomic Drop to Shugars, but Shugars tangles up Borne on the top rope and sends him crashing into the exposed portion of the turnbuckle.
Shugars lands a knee on Borne's throat and continues to wear him down during the commercial break. He catapults Borne into the bottom rope and pins him, but Borne kicks out and Shugars wears down Borne with a submission hold. He connects with a knee to Borne's spine back from the break and follows it up with a leg drop, then sits Borne on the top rope and lands a knee on his spine.
Shugars looks to deliver a superplex to Borne off the top rope, but Borne counters into a crossbody and goes for a pin. Shugars kicks out before himself and Borne take turns pinning one another and Borne sends Shugars crashing off the top rope with a dropkick.
Borne levels Shugars with a pair of clotheslines and a suplex, but Dion Lennox hops up on the apron to momentarily distract the referee. This opens the door for Shugars to deliver a Northern Lights suplex and a dropkick to Borne that sends him crashing off the ring apron.
Griffin and James distract the referee as Lennox hands Shugars a chair. As Lennox and Shugars argue, Borne sends Shugars crashing into Lennox, and both DarkState members are sent crashing into the ring steps. Borne then dumps Shugars back in the ring and follows it up with Borne Again for the win.
Winner (and still): Myles Borne
After the match, Tristan Angels appears and introduces himself to both Borne and the "NXT" Universe. Kam Hendrix blindsides Borne from behind and lands a uranage on him, standing tall over Borne.
Tony D'Angelo then makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Tony D'Angelo
D'Angelo says the more that "NXT" changes, the more that it stays the same. He says the only sure thing about "NXT" is that competitors come and go, but he is the constant and no one is tough enough to kick him off this mountain including whoever sent him a box last week. He says he has Keanu Carver side eyeing him, but he's more interested in the box and says he knows it wasn't a gift but a warning.
The lights go out and when they come back on, new music begins to play. Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star EVIL makes his way out, handing D'Angelo a shirt of his wrapped in twine. Tavion Heights then sneaks up on D'Angelo and leaves him laid out with a belly-to-belly suplex, then says he's coming for everything he deserves. Another blonde man (formerly known as Will Kroos on the independent scene) appears and delivers a moonsault to D'Angelo off the top rope.
BirthRight then makes their way to the ring, with Lexis King bragging about being the fastest man alive and throws it to a video on the Titan Tron of BirthRight having taken out Dorian Van Dux backstage ahead of the scheduled tag team match. EK Prosper runs out to the ring, but BirthRight overpowers him until Sean Legacy comes to Proper's aid.
BirthRight (w/ Lexis King, Charlie Dempsey, and Arianna Grace) vs. EK Prosper and Sean Legacy
Legacy and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo begin the action. The bell rings and Uriah Connors tag in. Legacy delivers a suplex to Connors and fires off chops on his chest in the corner, but Prosper tags in and Connors dumps him onto the ring apron over the top rope.
Connors flies through the middle rope to level Prosper, but Connors and Stacks take out Prosper and Legacy on the outside. Stacks levels Prosper inside the ring and pins him during the commercial break, but Prosper kicks out.
Connors tags in and fires off chops on Prosper in the corner, but Legacy tags in and takes the fight to BirthRight. Connors overpowers him, but Prosper tags in back from the break and rocks Legacy with an enzuigiri.
Prosper delivers a dropkick to Connors and one to Stacks in the corner, then lands a double springboard Asai Moonsault on both BirthRight members. He follows it up with a Michinoku Driver to Stacks and pins him, but Stacks kicks out.
Legacy tags in, and Prosper delivers a moonsault to Stacks off the top rope. Legacy connects with a Fireman's Carry-twisting neckbreaker combination for the win.
Winners: EK Prosper and Sean Legacy
After the match, BirthRight beats down Prosper and Legacy. King fires off right hands on Prosper, but Evolve star Tate Wilder runs out to the ring to help even the odds.
We then head backstage and see Jaida Parker get into a verbal confrontation with Kali Armstrong in the women's locker room.
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