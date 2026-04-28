WWE NXT Results 4/28 - North American Championship On The Line, Tony D'Angelo Appears & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on April 28, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Coming off a successful defense against Dion Lennox of DarkState at Week Two of the two week "NXT" Revenge television special last Tuesday, Myles Borne will be putting his North American Championship on the line once again tonight as he defends against Lennox's stablemate Saquon Shugars. Tensions between Lennox and Shugars have been on the rise as the latter has voiced feeling like the former is more focused on his own career rather than DarkState, Borne sent Shugars and Lennox crashing into one another in the closing moments of his defense last Tuesday.

Tony D'Angelo retained his NXT Championship against now "Raw" star Ethan Page at Week One of "NXT" Revenge on April 14, having previously dethroned fellow "Raw" star Joe Hendry in a Fatal Four-Way Match at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 4 that also involved Page and Ricky Saints. Following such, D'Angelo will be making an appearance on tonight's show as some light looks to be shed on who his next challenger will be.

Speaking of Saints, he will be competing in a match of his own as he collides with Shiloh Hill in what will mark the first televised singles match between the pair. While Saints looked to aid the aforementioned Page in his NXT Championship Match against the aforementioned D'Angelo at Week One of "NXT" Revenge, Hill ensured Saints was unable to do so by using a rope and hiding under the ring to trip Saints.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors of BirthRight will be joining forces with one another to take on EK Prosper and Dorian Van Dux. Although Prosper may have bested Van Dux in a First Round Match For The WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament at Week One of Revenge, Stacks and Connors' stablemate Arianna Graced helped Lexis King to defeat Prosper in the finals of said tournament to become the new WWE Speed Champion at Week Two of Revenge.

Additionally, Lizzy Rain (formerly Rayne Leverkusen) will be making her debut on "NXT" television against an opponent who has yet to be named.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping some of the events of Weeks One and Two of the "NXT" Revenge special.

We then head over to a video of a meeting between Robert Stone, Shawn Michaels, and Matt Bloom from earlier today who come to an agreement that it's time to bring in some new breakout stars to "NXT" from WWE Evolve, "WWE LFG", and talent from around the world.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as DarkState makes their way to the ring. Myles Borne follows.