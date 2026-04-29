Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion EVIL Debuts In WWE NXT

With a batch of names moving up to WWE's main roster, an influx of new ones has now flooded that of "WWE NXT." This includes former IWGP Heavyweight Champion EVIL.

Following reports of him inking a contract with WWE, EVIL marked his WWE debut by confronting NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo on tonight's edition of "NXT." D'Angelo cut a promo asserting himself as the constant of WWE's developmental brand. Furthermore, he claimed that there was no competitor tough enough to kick him off the "NXT" mountain top. Cue EVIL, who approached D'Angelo through a wave of fog and flashing lights.

Donning a heavy black robe, EVIL handed the reigning champion a shirt inscribed with Japanese text. After a brief staredown with D'Angelo, EVIL then left the ring. "NXT" commentator Vic Joseph acknowledged the 39-year-old as a "former IWGP Heavyweight Champion," with his shirt given to D'Angelo being up for debate as a gift of "pure admiration" or "pure evil."

Given that neither Joseph nor Booker T directly referred to EVIL by his NJPW name tonight, it is unclear which ring name he will perform under in "NXT" future appearances. EVIL left New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year after his contract with the company expired. His last NJPW match came in the form of an eight-man tag action at NJPW Road To The New Beginning on January 20.

EVIL wasn't the only talent to send a message to D'Angelo on "NXT" as former No Quarter Catch Crew member Tavion Heights attacked him from behind. English wrestler Will Kroos followed with a moonsault to the champion immediately afterward.