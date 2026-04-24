Former NJPW Star & IWGP Heavyweight Champion Reportedly Signs With WWE

After months of speculation and rumors, it seems as if WWE have finally landed the signature of a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

According to PWInsider, former New Japan Pro Wrestling star EVIL has officially signed with WWE after departing NJPW earlier this year. EVIL last wrestled for NJPW back in January, where he was feuding with Olympic Gold Medalist Aaron Wolf over the NEVER Openweight Championship. Following their match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, speculation began surrounding EVIL's future with the company as his contract was set to expire, and sure enough, he ran out his contract in Japan and attracted interest from WWE.

In terms of when fans should expect to see EVIL, that is still unknown at the time of writing, though his arrival was teased on the April 21 episode of "WWE NXT" when Tony D'Angelo was seen with a box that had Japanese writing on it. It was reported in late March that "NXT" is where EVIL is expected to begin his WWE journey, something the man himself suggested as he wants to get used to the American style of performing. However, don't expect to call him EVIL in WWE as PWInsider was told that expectations in Japan are that he won't be keeping the EVIL name, though it's unclear if his entire character will be rebranded.

EVIL walks into WWE with a rich history from NJPW, having been a member of Los Ingobrenables de Japon, Bullet Club, and his most recent run as the leader of The House of Torture. He is a former IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion where he held the titles simultaneously, a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion with SANADA, a four-time NEVER Openweight Champion, and a six-time NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champion, holding the titles with both LIJ and the House of Torture.