WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/21/2026

This past Tuesday, the second week of "WWE NXT: Revenge" took place, which featured several title bouts, a Casket Match and Last Woman Standing Match to end two major women's storylines on the brand. However, the stacked card didn't seem to move the needle when it came to "NXT's" viewership numbers, but the program did see some success with its younger audience compared to the previous week.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 591,000 viewers and posted a 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership only increased by 1%, but the same cannot be said for the 18-49 demo, which was up by 11%. Additionally, "NXT" was able to maintain its audience despite going head-to-head with stiff competition, with several games from the NHL and NBA playoffs taking place during the same timeslot, most of which pulled in above the seven figure viewer mark. This past Tuesday also marks "NXT's" second highest viewership figure over the last two months.

Although "NXT" was able to post strong numbers on a tough night of sports competition, the program's numbers continue to suffer compared to this time last year, with total viewership declining by 12% since last spring. In addition, the show's performance in the 18-49 demo has been more concerning, with the category being down by 44% since April 2025. Overall, "NXT's" viewership numbers have minimally decreased since the beginning of the year, but with many of the brands' stars set to be officially called up to the main roster, such as Sol Ruca, Ethan Page, and Joe Hendry, it remains to be seen if the program's ratings take a hit with the departure of its top talent.