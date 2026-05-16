Jacob Fatu Recalls Booker T Helping Him Get Into WWE Despite ROW No-Show Incident

Jacob Fatu has been on a tear in WWE, rising fast to the main event scene due to his popularity with fans, and it recently earned him a main event match for the World Heavyweight Championship against cousin Roman Reigns at WWE Backlash.

Fatu hasn't been shy about his struggles to get to this point of his career, struggles that once included him no-showing a Reality of Wrestling Show, the promotion owned by Booker T. Fatu spoke about the incident and how the WWE Hall of Famer and his wife, Sharmell, treated him afterward on an episode of "Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg" where Fatu also revealed it was Booker T who helped him get into WWE.

"I would have one foot on the streets and [the other] in wrestling," Fatu explained. "It didn't work like that. I had a problem, too, I had a little drug problem back in the day, but that's what it was... I was trying to figure it out. I missed Booker's show because I was hanging in the alley, 5:30 in the morning, supposed to leave... Let me tell you one thing about Book... When I did a no-show with Book, mind you, I never talked about money, Book always took care. It wasn't Booker I was scared of, I was scared of his wife. Because she don't play around. She is the one, but man, the way how she embraced me and they loved me, it was awesome."

Fatu explained before he came along, Booker T was helping The Usos. He mentioned his cousin's "Before They Were Superstars – 10 Hours to Houston" WWE special. Fatu explained Booker T's relationship with the Usos is partially why everyone was so upset with him when he no-showed the event.