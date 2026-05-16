Athena Wins First-Ever Women's ROH Survival Of The Fittest Match, Extends Title Reign

She survived five opponents, being chokelsammed through a pile of stacked chairs (among other weapons), and yet Athena stood tall and proved that she is literally the Survival of the Fittest in the main event of ROH's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event this past Friday.

For the first time in company history, ROH announced that it would host its first-ever Women's Survival of the Fittest multi-person elimination style match. The caveat was that Athena would not only participate in it, but she would have to put her ROH Women's World Championship on the line. While there were several close calls that tested if the "Forever Champion" moniker would hold true after, she was able to retain triumphantly, after hitting a Super-Dooper O-face on World off the ladder and onto Maya World.

As it stands as of this writing, Athena has held the Women's World Championship approximately 1,253 days, surpassing WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino's second and longest recognized men's title reign in wrestling history, the WWE Championship at 1,237 days.

For the third time in her career, the "Fallen Goddess" will participate in the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. She is scheduled to face Mina Shirakawa in the first round of this year's tournament. The overall winner will get a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at All In London at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 30.