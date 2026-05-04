AEW Star Persephone Sidelined Indefinitely, Forcing Change To ROH Title Match

The CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone is out of action indefinitely.

Before Saturday's "AEW Collision" aired, the company's President and CEO Tony Khan broadcasted the announcement on X [formerly known as Twitter] that Persephone sustained an undisclosed injury, and therefore, will be unable to compete in Ring of Honor's first-ever women's Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Women's Championship at Supercard of Honor next Friday, May 15. To determine who will replace the CMLL Women's champion, a match will be held between Zayda Steel and Hyan.

The last time Persephone competed on AEW programming was nearly two weeks ago on "Collision: Playoff Palooza," where she and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Alex Windsor were defeated in tag team action by the Triangle of Madness (Skye Blue and AEW Women's World Champion Thekla). Julia Hart sprayed Persephone with her potent mist, which led to the champion and Windsor's loss.

Last month, ROH announced that it would make history, as it would host the first-ever women's Survival of the Fittest contest. The participants of this elimination style match so far include Maya World, Trish Adora, Yuka Sakazaki, and Billie Starks, who have a shot at potentially knocking "The Forever Champion" Athena off her record setting reign. A few days ago, Athena surpassed WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino's second and longest recognized men's title reign in wrestling history (the WWE Championship - 1,237 days) at 1,241 days (as of today). So far, Athena has had 35 successful title defenses.

Earlier this year, Khan announced the signing of Persephone. She is one of several AEW stars who received a dual contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion and CMLL in Mexico. The El Paso star secured her first career championship by dethroning Mercedes Moné of the CMLL World Women's Championship on March 6.