AEW Signs Multiple CMLL Stars To Dual Contracts

Wednesday night saw more talent movement in wrestling that one generally sees during a sports free agency cycle. In the span of an hour, AEW announced they had signed former TNA stars The Rascalz, Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed, followed by reports emerging that Powerhouse Hobbs was on his way out of AEW and heading to WWE. And in between all that, AEW and CMLL collaborated for some more contract news involving two of CMLL's biggest stars.

On "CMLL Informa," luchador Mascara Dorada and luchadora Persephone announced that they had been signed to AEW under a dual contract, allowing them to continue to work with CMLL while wrestling for AEW. Dorada and Persephone become the second and third CMLL talents to officially be signed to dual contracts, following Hechicero last summer. Though news of Hechicero's deal was well known, AEW owner Tony Khan confirmed Hechicero's status as well shortly after the Dorada/Persephone news.

She's a top star in @CMLL_OFICIAL, and now with her dual contract, she's officially All Elite! Welcome to @AEW, Persephone! pic.twitter.com/JFKgp65x0w — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 15, 2026

He's been a top star in @CMLL_OFICIAL, in @ringofhonor, and in @AEW, and with his dual contract, he is also All Elite! It's great to have @_ReyHechicero officially in AEW! pic.twitter.com/h9xaqd7bFf — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 15, 2026

He's a fan favorite in @CMLL_OFICIAL, in @ringofhonor, and in @AEW, and with his new dual contract, now he's officially All Elite! Welcome to AEW, @MascaraDoradMD! pic.twitter.com/Uj4yzpRsRa — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 15, 2026

Many had speculated Dorada was already signed to AEW after he competed in the Continental Classic in December. Wrestling in the Blue League, Dorada was in contention to move onto the semi-finals until the final day, where he was defeated by Konosuke Takeshita. He finished the block with a 2-3 record, tying for fourth place with Orange Cassidy, with his biggest win coming against CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Despite not being featured in AEW/Ring of Honor as much as Dorada, Persephone's signing also isn't a huge surprise. The 24 year old competed at Forbidden Door in August in a TBS Championship four-way match alongside Bozilla, Alex Windsor and then champion Mercedes Mone, and later pushed Mone to the limit for the CMLL World Women's Championship in an October clash in Arena Mexico. She has been out of action for the last month after suffering a concussion challenging Athena for the Ring of Honor Women's Championship at ROH Final Battle.