Tony Khan Believed To Have Signed Former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion To AEW Deal

In recent months, All Elite Wrestling has welcomed the likes of "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander, Kevin Knight, Thekla, and Alex Windsor to its expanding roster. According to Lucha news specialist Luchablog, that trend will likely soon continue with a former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion.

Over on Reddit, a post from user Odd_Examination2743 indicated that Hechicero had freshly inked a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Luchablog later corroborated this claim, noting that multiple sources had affirmatively pointed to Hechicero signing what is said to be a dual deal with AEW and CMLL. Hechicero's new contract was reportedly set to be formalized around the time of AEW Grand Slam Mexico, though that plan stalled for an undisclosed reason. As of now, neither AEW President Tony Khan nor CMLL have confirmed this signing.

Looking ahead, Hechicero is expected to maintain his work in CMLL, where he also resides as a former CMLL World Trios Champion. In AEW, he is a new member of The Don Callis Family, having abandoned his allies Último Guerrero and Averno in June. During his first outing as an official member, Hechicero teamed with Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita and Rocky Romero at the cross-promotional CMLL Martes Populares event.

Most recently, Hechicero and Alexander teamed with The Young Bucks on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." This resulted in a win over Brody King, Bandido, Knight, and Bailey. Days before that, however, Hechicero and his Don Callis Family cohorts took a loss to Big Boom AJ and The Conglomeration on the AEW All In pre-show.