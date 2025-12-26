AEW Continental Classic 2025 Update - Christmas Collision

The league phase of the 2025 Continental Classic tournament concluded on the special Christmas Day edition of "AEW Collision" and there was still everything to play for. Three of the four spots in the semi-finals at Worlds End were still up for grabs, and with all 12 men competing in their last matches of the league phase, who picked up the vital points that allowed them to join Konosuke Takeshita in the final four this weekend?

Everyone in the Gold League walked into "Collision" on six points, meaning that all six men had the chance of moving on to the semi-finals at Worlds End. Kyle Fletcher and "Jungle" Jack Perry were the first two men to try and punch their ticket to the big event on December 27 as they faced off in the night's opening contest. Perry's ankle had taken significant punishment throughout the tournament and that's exactly what Fletcher targeted throughout the bout, to the point where Perry wrestled the majority of the match with one boot on. Perry lasted until the final 60 seconds but was eventually overwhelmed by "The Protostar," who picked up the win after hitting a Brainbuster. Fletcher finishes the league on nine points and qualifies for the semi-finals, but the question of whether he will finish first or second still needed answering.

That answer became a little more clear in the match between Kevin Knight and PAC, the latter of whom was looking for a quick bounce back after losing to Jack Perry 24 hours earlier on "AEW Dynamite." Both men were looking for the all important three points and engaged in a very even back-and-forth match. In fact, Knight and PAC were so evenly matched that after 20 minutes nothing could separate them as their bout ended in a time limit draw, despite PAC looking like he had the match won as he had Knight locked in the Brutalizer in the final seconds. Due to the match going to a draw, both men pick up one point each, but cancel each other out in terms of advancing in the tournament as they both finish on seven points.

It all came down to the match between Kazuchika Okada and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, where a win for either man would see them advance to Worlds End. If Okada won, he would finish in second place due to his head-to-head record against Fletcher as "The Protostar" beat "The Rainmaker" on Thanksgiving Eve, while "Speedball" would finish top of the Gold League as he holds a victory over Fletcher. In the end, it was Okada who got the better of Bailey after a series of counters that led to Okada sitting down in a roll up position to secure the last minute win. Okada finishes the league phase on nine points and moves on to Worlds End as the Gold League runner-up behind Fletcher due to their aforementioned head-to-head record against each other.